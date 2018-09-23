Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in Pulwama

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dar Ganie Gund village in Tral's Aribal area in the south Kashmir district Sunday morning.

Published: 23rd September 2018

By PTI

SRINAGAR: An encounter broke out Sunday between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dar Ganie Gund village in Tral's Aribal area in the south Kashmir district Sunday morning, a police official said.

He said the operation was launched after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

The encounter broke out after the militants fired upon the forces who retaliated, the official said.

The gunfight is on and further details are being collected, he said.

