Home Nation

Modi violated secrecy oath in Rafale deal, alleges Congress

Congress was referring to reports on former France President Francois Hollande's claims regarding a private Indian firm becoming an offset partner in the intergovernmental deal for the fighter jets.

Published: 23rd September 2018 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma addresses a press conference at AICC headquarters in New Delhi Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Intensifying its attack over the raging Rafale controversy, the Congress on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of violating the oath of secrecy by revealing details of the new deal to an industrialist who subsequently became an offset partner instead of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

Hours after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley again came out in defence of the deal for purchasing 36 French fighter jets, Congress Spokesperson Anand Sharma demanded that the Prime Minister respond to the allegations directed at him.

"The question to the Prime Minister is - how this information came out that he will go to France and reverse the deal?" said Sharma referring to Modi's April 2015 announcement of an intergovernmental deal to purchase 36 jets instead of 126 being negotiated during the erstwhile UPA regime.

"Then Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar had said that the Rafale deal was not on the agenda during Modi's visit to France. Nobody knew as to Modi's visit to France and the announcement of a new deal. Even the Cabinet Committee on Security, the Indian Air Force, the Cabinet or the Foreign Secretary were not aware about the decision.

"Direct allegations are against the Prime Minister that he violated his oath of secrecy. Only he and none else could have revealed to the private company that he will reverse the deal," said Sharma while pointing to the incorporation of Reliance Defence Limited just days before Modi visited France in April 2015.

"It's a conspiracy, only one (Modi) person with knowledge about the new deal -- without telling anyone in the Cabinet, or the Ambassador etc -- revealed the details to the industrialist and asked him to form a company," alleged Sharma.

Sharma said that there will be global ramifications of the "scam of the century".

"We had warned the Prime Minister that this scam will have global ramifications. It will not be limited to geographical boundaries of India but resonate in the world capitals, and that is what is happening," said Sharma.

The Congress leader was referring to French media reports on former France President Francois Hollande's claims regarding a private Indian firm becoming an offset partner in the intergovernmental deal for the fighter jets.

"Why is the Prime Minister silent? He speaks on every subject, he is the main campaigner for the BJP and the government. So when the allegations are against him, it's he who should answer, and not others on his behalf," said Sharma.

The Congress leader dismissed as "repeated lies" the latest defences and justifications given by Jaitley and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rafale deal Rafale controversy Francois Hollande Anil Ambani Reliance Defence Dassault Aviation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi lost his balance due to elections, says MJ Akbar
Pakistani Christians demand equal rights, abolition of blasphemy law 
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival