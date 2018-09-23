PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched Ayushman Bharat, the 'world’s largest government-funded healthcare programme' in Ranchi. Renamed as Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), the scheme is expected to target more than 50 crore beneficiaries.

PMJAY will provide a cover of up to Rs. 5 lakhs per family per year, for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation. Over 10.74 crore vulnerable entitled families (approximately 50 crore beneficiaries) will be eligible for these benefits.

The healthcare programme will provide cashless and paperless access to services for the beneficiary at the point of service. It will help reduce catastrophic expenditure for hospitalisation, which impoverishes people and will help mitigate the financial risk arising out of catastrophic health episodes.