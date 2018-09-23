PM Modi to launch India's new healthcare program Ayushman Bharat in Ranchi today

Home Nation

The healthcare programme will provide cashless and paperless access to services for the beneficiary at the point of service.

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will roll out the Centre's flagship Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in Ranchi today.

Under the vision of Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) shall be implemented so that each and every citizen receives his due share of healthcare.

This is considered to be the "world's largest government-funded healthcare program" targeting more than 50 crore beneficiaries.

PMJAY will provide a cover of up to Rs. 5 lakhs per family per year, for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation. Over 10.74 crore vulnerable entitled families (approximately 50 crore beneficiaries) will be eligible for these benefits.

The healthcare programme will provide cashless and paperless access to services for the beneficiary at the point of service. It will help reduce catastrophic expenditure for hospitalisation, which impoverishes people and will help mitigate the financial risk arising out of catastrophic health episodes.

Entitled families will be able to use the quality health services they need without facing financial hardships. When fully implemented, PMJAY will become the world's largest fully government-financed health protection scheme. It is a visionary step towards advancing the agenda of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Announcing the scheme on the occasion of the 72nd Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi had said, "Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyaan will be launched on September 25 this year. It is high time we ensure that the poor of India get proper access to good quality and affordable healthcare".

After the inauguration of the scheme, Prime Minister Modi will be visiting an exhibition on the PMJAY. He will also witness a demonstration of activities such as beneficiary identification and e-card creation.

Prime Minister Modi will later lay the foundation stone for medical colleges at Chaibasa and Koderma. As many as 10 health and wellness centres will also be inaugurated by him during the event. He will also be addressing the gathering at the event.

After the culmination of events in Ranchi, Prime Minister Modi will depart for Gangtok, where he will inaugurate Pakyong Airport on September 24.

