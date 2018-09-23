Home Nation

Pulwama encounter: Body of terrorist recovered

The gun battle between the terrorists and the security personnel took place on Sunday morning during cordon and search operation (CASO) in the area.

Published: 23rd September 2018 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Army jawans conduct search during Cordon And Search Operation (CASO) at Pulwama on Monday | PTI

By ANI

PULWAMA: A body of a terrorist was recovered by the security forces, following an encounter in Mir Mohalla Aripal Tral area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday.

A large-scale search operation by the security personnel is underway in the area.

The gun battle between the terrorists and the security personnel took place on Sunday morning during cordon and search operation (CASO) in the area.

More details are awaited.

The Indian army is carrying out CASO after the incidents of terror are on the rise in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pulwama encounter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi lost his balance due to elections, says MJ Akbar
Pakistani Christians demand equal rights, abolition of blasphemy law 
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival