Uttar Pradesh: 50 injured in accident on Delhi-Haridwar national highway

Nineteen out of the 50 injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment, the official said.

Published: 23rd September 2018 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Fifty people were injured when a bus overturned and fell into a ditch on Delhi-Haridwar national highway at Haredi bypass Sunday morning, police said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Ombir Singh said the incident occurred about 25 km from here when a bus was carrying 60 passengers from Govindpuri in Delhi to Haridwar for idol immersion in Ganga river.

The vehicle overturned due to a pothole on the road, Singh said, adding the police rushed to the spot on receiving information about the incident.

Nineteen out of the 50 injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment, the official said.

