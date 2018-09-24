Home Nation

BJP government approves monthly pension for unmarried women aged above 50 in Madhya Pradesh

The scheme will entail Rs 300 monthly pension to unmarried women aged between 50 and 79 years and Rs 500 monthly pension to unmarried woman aged 80 or above.

Published: 24th September 2018 11:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 11:56 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: With an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government on Monday approved a monthly pension scheme for unmarried women aged above 50 years in Madhya Pradesh.

The State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan cleared the proposal for starting the Unmarried Women Pension Scheme by the Social Welfare and Disability Welfare Department.

The scheme will entail Rs 300 monthly pension to unmarried women aged between 50 and 79 years and Rs 500 monthly pension to unmarried woman aged 80 or above.

The Cabinet also gave its in principal nod for separate rooms and toilets for women staff and complainants at the 676 police stations in the state. The project will cost over Rs 49.10 crore.

The twin cabinet decisions are being seen as a bid by the ruling party to woo the women voters in the state. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI) records as on July 31, 2018 there were 4.84 crore-plus voters in the state, out of which around 48% were female voters.

The other decisions taken by the state cabinet on Monday, included approval to 405 posts for the metro rail projects in Indore and Bhopal. It also cleared the proposal for EUR 500 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) for the Bhopal Metro rail project. Also, cleared was the proposal to prepare a feasibility report for starting metro rail in Jabalpur and Gwalior.

The state cabinet also decided to fund 100 graduate students from the state to study at top professional coaching centers in Delhi for cracking the UPSC competitive exams.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh old women pension Unmarried women pension

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?