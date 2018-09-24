Home Nation

Department of Telecom puts Aadhaar based face authentication on hold 

The Department of Telecom (DoT) in a letter dated September 19, 2018, to the UIDAI CEO said that the judgement on petition filed in the apex court challenging Aadhaar based e-KYC process

Published: 24th September 2018 11:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 11:10 PM   |  A+A-

File Photo of Aadhar card

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The telecom department has put Aadhaar-based face authentication on hold pending the Supreme Court judgement on petitions challenging issuance of new mobile connections and re-verification through the use of the unique identity.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) in a letter dated September 19, 2018, to the UIDAI CEO said that the judgement on petition filed in the apex court challenging Aadhaar based e-KYC process is expected to be delivered this month and it may require re-look on the the whole e-KYC process for issuance of new mobile connections it has been decided by the department that the instructions for implementation of face authentication in Aadhaar based e-KYC (know your customer) process including amendments in consumer application form/database formats may be issued by DoT to TSPs after procurement of final judgement on Aadhaar by Hon'ble Supreme Court after comprehensive re-look on the whole Aadhaar based e-KYC process," the letter said.

ALSO READ | Government extends TRAI chief RS Sharma's tenure amid Aadhar dare controversy 

The Unique Identity Authority of India (UIDAI) in August had directed all telecom service providers (TSPs) to implement double factor authentication in their system using matching of face of the subscriber as captured in Aadhaar from September 15, 2018 onward.

The Aadhaar custodian had directed that at least 10 per cent of their total monthly verification transaction should be done using face authentication.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aadhaar-based face authentication Supreme Court UIDAI e-KYC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?