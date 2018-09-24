Government to tie-up with IIMs for modernisation of madrasas

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As part of its move to modernise madrasas in the country, the government is planning to tie up with IIMs, the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and Jamia Millia Islamia to initiate a capacity building programme (CBP) for madrasa teachers.

Maulana Azad Education Foundation, which comes under the Ministry of Minority Affairs, is mooting the idea in order to instil a sense of modernity among madrasa teachers. "We are in talks with the premier institutes of the country to introduce a capacity building programme for our madrasa teachers, who are very efficient at their job but need some exposure to mainstream education in order to instil modernity in madrasa education," said Rizwanur Rahman, secretary of the Foundation. Rahman clarified that the plan was yet to be finalised, but added that the confirmation about the same was likely to come within a month.

The CBP will consist of training in teaching methodology, assessment skills and leadership skills. "Who is better equipped to train madrasa teachers in leadership skills than the faculty at IIMs, AMU and JMI?" said Rahman, adding that the programme will be funded by the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

"It is very important that the teachers at madrasas keep up with the modern ways. This is very important because madrasas are the primary source of education for the Muslim community."

The institutes are likely to finalise the draft curriculums in the next few days, after which other modalities will be discussed. Rahman said they were yet to decide the duration of the programme, but added that it would be a short-term training for madrasa teachers.

"The idea is to just focus on the management, team-building and leadership skills of madrasa teachers. Special emphasis will be given to madrasas for girls," Rahman said. Lately, madrasa teachers have been protesting against not receiving salaries under the Central government's Scheme to Provide Quality Education in Madrasas for 30 months. Under the scheme, postgraduate and graduate teachers are paid a salary of Rs 12,000 and Rs 6,000, respectively.