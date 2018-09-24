Home Nation

Government to tie-up with IIMs for modernisation of madrasas

Maulana Azad Education Foundation, which comes under the Ministry of Minority Affairs, is mooting the idea in order to instil a sense of modernity among madrasa teachers.

Published: 24th September 2018 09:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 09:54 PM   |  A+A-

A madrasa (Image for representation only)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As part of its move to modernise madrasas in the country, the government is planning to tie up with IIMs, the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and Jamia Millia Islamia to initiate a capacity building programme (CBP) for madrasa teachers.

Maulana Azad Education Foundation, which comes under the Ministry of Minority Affairs, is mooting the idea in order to instil a sense of modernity among madrasa teachers. "We are in talks with the premier institutes of the country to introduce a capacity building programme for our madrasa teachers, who are very efficient at their job but need some exposure to mainstream education in order to instil modernity in madrasa education," said Rizwanur Rahman, secretary of the Foundation. Rahman clarified that the plan was yet to be finalised, but added that the confirmation about the same was likely to come within a month.

The CBP will consist of training in teaching methodology, assessment skills and leadership skills. "Who is better equipped to train madrasa teachers in leadership skills than the faculty at IIMs, AMU and JMI?" said Rahman, adding that the programme will be funded by the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

"It is very important that the teachers at madrasas keep up with the modern ways. This is very important because madrasas are the primary source of education for the Muslim community."

The institutes are likely to finalise the draft curriculums in the next few days, after which other modalities will be discussed. Rahman said they were yet to decide the duration of the programme, but added that it would be a short-term training for madrasa teachers.

"The idea is to just focus on the management, team-building and leadership skills of madrasa teachers. Special emphasis will be given to madrasas for girls," Rahman said. Lately, madrasa teachers have been protesting against not receiving salaries under the Central government's Scheme to Provide Quality Education in Madrasas for 30 months. Under the scheme, postgraduate and graduate teachers are paid a salary of Rs 12,000 and Rs 6,000, respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
madrasa madrasa modernisation Madrasa IIM tie up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?