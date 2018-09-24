Home Nation

Honey-trapping case: Many more names figure in friends list of FB account reportedly operated by ISI

ATS finds names of more Indian armed, paramilitary personnel in FB Friends list of unknown Facebook user whose account was reportedly operated by the ISI.

Published: 24th September 2018 10:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 10:30 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: During the interrogation of BSF Constable Achyutanand Mishra, who was held on charges of spying for Pakistan's Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) recently, officials of the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) have found names of many more armed and paramilitary force personnel in the contact list of the unknown Facebook user whose account was reportedly operated by the ISI.

The ISI honeytrapped Mishra to extract crucial and classified information about the force, logistics, locations and troops movement in UP.

Mishra, who was arrested from Noida on Wednesday has been going through gruelling grilling since then.

According to ATS IG Asim Arun, the FB profile, supposedly of a woman, who trapped Mishra by posing as a defence journalist, had over 90 people in the friends list from India, out of which many from the armed and paramilitary forces were also allegedly honey-trapped through various social media platforms.

According to ATS sources, these youths were being given some financial incentives for their services. "They were asked to give pictures of important defence installations situated in the cantonment and other vital information about the name of the unit deployed, number of personnel etc," said an ATS officer.

The IG said the ATS had shortlisted top 10 people figuring in the friends list of the unknown handler with whom they all used to interact intensively.

He said that ATS had rounded up one of the 90 people figuring on the list, though he was not from the forces. However nothing substantial came out during the interrogation.

The information ATS gathered after grilling Mishra and this other person, is being shared both with central and military intelligence agencies.

IG Asim Arun said that while armed forces would be alerted about their personnel being in touch with unknown Facebook friends, the ATS teams were trying to track all those from UP who used to chat with unknown user extensively.

The ATS officials found a clear trend while quizzing Mishra that ISI people were trapping armed force personnel and common Indians by liking and commenting on their social media posts and then extracting information from them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Honey trapped jawan honey trapping case Achyutanand Mishr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?