India has hit a century, says PM Modi after he inaugurates Sikkim's first and India's 100th airport

The greenfield airport at Pakyong, built at a cost of Rs 605.59 crore, will put landlocked Sikkim on the aviation map of the country. 

Published: 24th September 2018 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi launching Sikkim's first airport at Pakyong (Photo | ANI/ Twitter)

By Online Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Sikkim's first airport at Pakyong today. The project was built at a cost Rs 605.59 crore.

The greenfield airport, located 30km from here, will put landlocked Sikkim on the aviation map of the country. The state has no rail link. The nearest airport in West Bengal’s Bagdogra is 125 km away.

Commercial flights would begin from October 4 when SpiceJet would start its daily Kolkata-Sikkim flights. The project was built at a cost of cost of Rs 605.59 crore.

Pakyong airport in Sikkim (Photo | DD National/ Twitter)

The prime minister will later address a public meeting at St. Xaviers School ground at Pakyong and return to New Delhi the same day, Chief Secretary A K Shrivastava said after chairing a high-level meeting.

"I am very happy to share that the hon'ble prime minister is visiting Sikkim for the second time and this time he will be inaugurating the Pakyong Airport which is ready and has undergone trial on two occasions in the month of March, 2018," the chief secretary had said earlier.

