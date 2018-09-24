Home Nation

Local BJP leader held for provocative comments against police in West Bengal

The BJP leader, while addressing villagers earlier in the day, asked them to take action against security forces in North Dinajpur, where two students died in a clash with police.

Published: 24th September 2018 12:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 12:51 AM   |  A+A-

handcuffs

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

RAIGANJ: Police on Sunday arrested BJP North Dinajpur district president Shankar Chakraborty from Domohana area here for making provocative comments against security forces.

Chakraborty was held while he was on his way to Raiganj from Islampur, DM Arvind Kumar Meena said.

The BJP leader, while addressing villagers earlier in the day, asked them to take action against security forces in North Dinajpur, where two students died in a clash with police over teachers' recruitment in a high school.

He also suggested putting up barricades to prevent entry of police personnel in the area.

"If there is any police action, retaliate. No compromise with them. Do not cooperate with them. If the situation demands, tie the police personnel to trees and beat them up. Don't give water to police. Better give water to a dog. If children or family members of policemen are found injured on the road, don't take them to hospital," he said at a public rally here.

Police swung into action after ADG (Law and Order) Anuj Sharma took strong exception to Chakraborty's comments and said nobody has the right to take the law in his hand.

"To incite people against the law enforcing agencies is a criminal activity. It's an attempt to foment trouble in the area. We will not allow any clashes or untoward incident to take place. Strong police action to be initiated," Sharma said.

In his speech, Chakraborty also threatened to pitch for the transfer of Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar from the district, if he "remained inactive" and failed to take action against the culprits of the incident, which took place on Thursday.

Locals have alleged that the two, who were former students of the school, were killed in police firing but Kumar had said the police did not open fire.

The SP had, however, admitted that the students had received bullet injuries and said the police were investigating who had opened fire.

The parents of the two students have said their cremation would be done only after a CBI probe is ordered into the incident.

The BJP has called a 12-hour shutdown in West Bengal on September 26 to protest the death of the students.

