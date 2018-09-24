Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh: BSP leader Romesh Mahant joins BJP

Mahant, a senior leader from Bhind district's Lahar constituency, announced that he would join the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Published: 24th September 2018 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 12:51 PM

BJP flag used for representational purpose (Photo | File/PTI)

By IANS

BHOPAL: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Romesh Mahant has quit the party to join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before the upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh.

Mahant, a senior leader from Bhind district's Lahar constituency, announced that he would join the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Cabinet Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, and BJP state president Rakesh Singh, in an event held here.

Rakesh Singh welcomed him warmly to the BJP.

TAGS
BSP Romesh Mahant Bahujan Samaj Party

