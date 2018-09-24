Man abducted by militants found dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A 45-year-old man, who was abducted by militants, was found dead Monday in an orchard in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore area, police said.

Mushtaq Ahmad Mir's body was recovered Monday morning from an orchard in the Latti Shot area of Sopore in Baramulla district, a police official said.

Mir was abducted by militants after they barged into his house in Sopore's Harwan area in the north Kashmir district on Saturday night, he said.

The body has been sent for post mortem, the official said.