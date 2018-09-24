Home Nation

Man abducted by militants found dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore

Mir was abducted by militants after they barged into his house in Sopore's Harwan area in the north Kashmir district on Saturday night.

Published: 24th September 2018 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

For representational purposes

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A 45-year-old man, who was abducted by militants, was found dead Monday in an orchard in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore area, police said.

Mushtaq Ahmad Mir's body was recovered Monday morning from an orchard in the Latti Shot area of Sopore in Baramulla district, a police official said.

Mir was abducted by militants after they barged into his house in Sopore's Harwan area in the north Kashmir district on Saturday night, he said.

The body has been sent for post mortem, the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sopore Jammu and Kashmir man militants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former US First Lady Michelle Obama (File | AP)
Michelle Obama says she's 'sick of the chaos' of US politics
Flood waters from hurricane Florence inundate the town of Engelhard, North Carolina. ( Photo | AP)
Florence-hit areas still under threat: Officials
Gallery
Devotees carry the idol of 'Lalbaugcha Raja' for immersion on the 11th day of Ganpati festival in Mumbai, Sept. 23 2018. (Photo | PTI)
On final day of Ganesh festival, devotees across India bid farewell to Lord Ganesha
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw