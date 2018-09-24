Home Nation

MHA to procure sex assault evidence kits for prompt probe

The rape investigation kits are designed to carry out immediate medico-legal investigation and aid in furnishing evidence in sexual assault and rape cases.

Published: 24th September 2018 12:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 12:21 AM   |  A+A-

Rape
By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To carry out prompt investigation into sexual assault cases immediately, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will procure Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kits (SAECK) to collect blood and semen samples.

The rape investigation kits are designed to carry out immediate medico-legal investigation and aid in furnishing evidence in sexual assault and rape cases.

The MHA, as part of a pilot project, will initially procure 3,960 SAECK and to begin with, and 100 such kits will be given to each state and Union territory. One police station will be given three kits initially. There are around 15,640 police stations in 29 states and seven Union territories in the country.

Each of these kits comprises essential items that will aid in furnishing evidence such as blood and semen samples in sexual assault and rape cases. The kit has a set of test tubes and bottles, which mention about contents and specifications.

These kits also contain instructions on collection of evidence from the crime scene. The SAECKs would be sent to the closest laboratory and within two months the results would be out.

The approximate cost for the procurement of the 3,960 kits is Rs 79.20 lakh, while another Rs 4.91 crore will be spent in providing training to police personnel and medical staff of local hospitals on how to use the kits.

Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kits comprise essential items that will aid in furnishing evidence such as blood and semen samples

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MHA sexual assault Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival