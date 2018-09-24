MHA to procure sex assault evidence kits for prompt probe

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To carry out prompt investigation into sexual assault cases immediately, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will procure Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kits (SAECK) to collect blood and semen samples.

The rape investigation kits are designed to carry out immediate medico-legal investigation and aid in furnishing evidence in sexual assault and rape cases.

The MHA, as part of a pilot project, will initially procure 3,960 SAECK and to begin with, and 100 such kits will be given to each state and Union territory. One police station will be given three kits initially. There are around 15,640 police stations in 29 states and seven Union territories in the country.

Each of these kits comprises essential items that will aid in furnishing evidence such as blood and semen samples in sexual assault and rape cases. The kit has a set of test tubes and bottles, which mention about contents and specifications.

These kits also contain instructions on collection of evidence from the crime scene. The SAECKs would be sent to the closest laboratory and within two months the results would be out.

The approximate cost for the procurement of the 3,960 kits is Rs 79.20 lakh, while another Rs 4.91 crore will be spent in providing training to police personnel and medical staff of local hospitals on how to use the kits.

