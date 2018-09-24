Home Nation

Overcrowding, lack of personal hygiene in women prisons across country: NCW

Overcrowding, lack of sanitation and inadequate personal hygiene facilities were some of the issues flagged by the NCW during an inspection of 24 women prisons across the country.

Published: 24th September 2018 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

At a recent meeting, the Psychiatric Home and Custodial Home Reform Cell of the National Commission for Women (NCW) shared a consolidated list of key findings of inspections of women jails across the country.

"The commission has developed a prescribed proforma which was finalised and circulated in December, 2017 to state commissions for women (SWC) and superintendents of prisons across the country," the NCW said in a tweet.

Some of the issues flagged by the NCW during its inspection were - overcrowding, lack of sanitation, inadequate personal hygiene facilities, poor quality of legal aid and no segregation of first time petty offenders and hardcore criminals.

While some of the positive points included availability of exclusive women jail wardens, collaboration with NGO's for counselling, separate barracks for women inmates and skill training, the NCW said from its official tweet handle.

A total of 24 jails were inspected across the country by the NCW.

