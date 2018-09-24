PM Modi turns photographer on way to Sikkim, tweets photos
The Prime Minister described the Himalayan province as serene, splendid, enchanting and incredible and used the hashtag Incredible India -- a tagline for India tourism.
Published: 24th September 2018 11:57 AM | Last Updated: 24th September 2018 12:04 PM | A+A A-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Sikkim to inaugurate Pakyong airport -- first-ever airport in Sikkim, on Monday. The airport is located around 60 km from the China border. During the aerial route to the Himalayan state, the PM turned photographer and tweeted some of the beautiful pictures caught on camera.
PM Modi was onboard an MI-8 helicopter from Bagdogra. Later, he landed at the Libing Army Helipad in Sikkim.
The Prime Minister described the Himalayan province as serene, splendid, enchanting and incredible and used the hashtag Incredible India -- a tagline for India tourism.
Here are the pictures the PM tweeted:
Serene and splendid!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2018
Clicked these pictures on the way to Sikkim. Enchanting and incredible! #IncredibleIndia pic.twitter.com/OWKcc93Sb1