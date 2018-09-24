Home Nation

PM Modi turns photographer on way to Sikkim, tweets photos

The Prime Minister described the Himalayan province as serene, splendid, enchanting and incredible and used the hashtag Incredible India -- a tagline for India tourism.

A photo shared by PM Modi while flying to Sikkim to inaugurate its first ever airport. (Photo | PM Modi/ Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Sikkim to inaugurate Pakyong airport -- first-ever airport in Sikkim, on Monday. The airport is located around 60 km from the China border. During the aerial route to the Himalayan state, the PM turned photographer and tweeted some of the beautiful pictures caught on camera.

PM Modi was onboard an MI-8 helicopter from Bagdogra. Later, he landed at the Libing Army Helipad in Sikkim.

Here are the pictures the PM tweeted:

