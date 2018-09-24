Home Nation

Rafale deal: 'Chowkidar' PM Modi handed over poor's money to Anil Ambani, says Rahul Gandhi

The Congress chief asked the Prime Minister for answers on why Rafale price was not disclosed and how Ambani got the contract.

Published: 24th September 2018 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi | EPS/Vinay Madapu

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo| EPS/Vinay Madapu)

By PTI

AMETHI: Firing fresh salvo at the Prime Minister on the Rafale deal, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Monday charged country's "chowkidar" Narendra Modi with snatching away money from the poor and handing it over to industrialist Anil Ambani.

He asked the prime minister for answers on why Rafale price was not disclosed and how Ambani got the contract.

"The chowkidar of the country has taken out Rs 20,000 crore from the pockets of the poor, martyrs and the jawans and put it in the pocket of Ambani," Gandhi said at a meeting in the Jais area of his constituency.

The Congress chief arrived here on a two-day visit, the first after his Kailash Mansarover pilgrimage, and said the people of the country wants to know the amount involved in the Rafale deal.

"Why was the price not disclosed. How was the contract given to Ambani. Serious charges have been levelled by former French president Francois Hollande," he said.

Recalling that during a debate in Parliament on Rafale deal, "The prime minister could not look me in the eye. PM gives speeches but no answers. He does not have the courage to give reply."

"Under the BJP government, the farmers and poor are crying. The present government is providing all benefits to a selected five to ten people," he said, adding people like Anil Ambani, Vijay Mallya and Lalit Modi are getting all benefits.

The Reliance Group, in a statement quoting Ambani's letter to Congress president Rahul Gandhi last month, had said, "Allegations of Reliance benefitting by thousands of crores is a figment of imagination, promoted by vested interests."

"Simply put, no contract exists with the Government of India."

French company Dassault, which is supplying the fighter jets, has entered into a joint venture with the Reliance Group to meet its offset obligations to create business for Indian firms, following the Rafale deal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi PM Modi Rafale Deal Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former US First Lady Michelle Obama (File | AP)
Michelle Obama says she's 'sick of the chaos' of US politics
Flood waters from hurricane Florence inundate the town of Engelhard, North Carolina. ( Photo | AP)
Florence-hit areas still under threat: Officials
Gallery
Devotees carry the idol of 'Lalbaugcha Raja' for immersion on the 11th day of Ganpati festival in Mumbai, Sept. 23 2018. (Photo | PTI)
On final day of Ganesh festival, devotees across India bid farewell to Lord Ganesha
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw