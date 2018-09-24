Home Nation

Rafale deal: No room for doubt after Francois Hollande clarification, says Rajnath Singh

The Home Minister also accused the Congress of trying to gain political mileage over the issue with an eye on the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Published: 24th September 2018 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Under attack from the Congress on Rafale fighter aircraft deal, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Monday said that following "clarifications" from former French president Francois Hollande, there is no room for any doubt in the matter.

He also accused the Congress of trying to gain political mileage over the issue with an eye on the Lok Sabha elections next year.

"The opposition does not have any issue left so it is raking up Rafale deal issue," the home minister told reporters after a meeting of the Central Zonal Council here.

"After clarifications from Hollande there is no room for any doubt about the deal. The Congress is making it an issue to gain political mileage in 2019 Lok Sabha polls," Singh said.

Hollande, who was French president when the Rs 58,000 crore deal was announced, was quoted as saying by French publication 'Mediapart' that France was given "no choice" on selection of the Indian partner for Dassault and the Indian government proposed the name of Reliance as offset partner for the French aerospace giant.

AFP reported that Hollande told it on the sidelines of a meeting in Canada on Friday that France "did not choose Reliance in any way".

When asked whether India had put pressure on Reliance and Dassault to work together, Hollande said he was unaware and "only Dassault can comment on this".

The Centre on Saturday had asserted that it did not have any role in the selection of Reliance Defence as a partner for Dassault while France said it was in "no manner" involved in the choice of any Indian industrial associate for the contract.

On Kashmir issue, Singh said, "I think the matter will be resolved. The problem is not increasing. We are ready to talk to everyone. As far as terrorism is concerned, all security agencies are working in coordination."

"Terrorism in Kashmir is Pakistan-sponsored," he said.

About the issues raised in the zonal council meeting, the home minister said that out of 22 points, 20 have been resolved, adding in the last four years, in 12 meetings, 680 issues were discussed of which 428 were resolved.

Besides Uttar Pradesh and Uttrakhand Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath and Trivedra Singh Rawat respectively, the meeting was attended by representatives from Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh as well.

The Central Zonal Council comprises Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand.

The council's meeting aims at addressing common concerns of the participating states and settling cross-border concerns, if any.

Five Zonal Councils -- central, western, northern, southern and eastern -- were established under the States Reorganisation Act, 1956.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rafale deal Francois Hollande Rajnath Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former US First Lady Michelle Obama (File | AP)
Michelle Obama says she's 'sick of the chaos' of US politics
Flood waters from hurricane Florence inundate the town of Engelhard, North Carolina. ( Photo | AP)
Florence-hit areas still under threat: Officials
Gallery
Devotees carry the idol of 'Lalbaugcha Raja' for immersion on the 11th day of Ganpati festival in Mumbai, Sept. 23 2018. (Photo | PTI)
On final day of Ganesh festival, devotees across India bid farewell to Lord Ganesha
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw