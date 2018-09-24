Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi arrives in Amethi on two-day visit

The Congress chief is slated to participate in a series of programmes including laying the foundation stones of development projects.

Published: 24th September 2018

Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday arrived in his parliamentary constituency of Amethi on a two-day visit.

He was received by Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) chief Raj Babbar at the Chowdhary Charan Singh International Airport here.

The Congress President then drove straight to Amethi where he is slated to participate in a series of programmes including laying the foundation stones of development projects that would be implemented using his MPLAD funds.

On Tuesday, he is scheduled to attend a meeting with district officials and discuss the progress of other works undertaken in the constituency.

He will also meet Congress workers, a party leader told IANS.

