Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi has no facts, evidence against government over Rafale deal: Prakash Javadekar

The Congress has been attacking the Narendra Modi government over the Rafale issue, alleging corruption in the deal.

Published: 24th September 2018 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Union minister and senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar termed Rahul Gandhi as a "directionless leader" and said the Congress president has no facts no evidence against government over the Rafale deal.

The Congress has been attacking the Narendra Modi government over the Rafale issue, alleging corruption in the deal.

"Rahul Gandhi is a directionless leader. Only allegations cannot make someone corrupt. Gandhi has no facts or evidence (in his allegations)," he told reporters on his arrival to the city Monday.

The HRD minister said there were evidences and proof when there were allegations (against former UPA government) over coal scam.

The minister also visited Motidungari Ganesh temple with health minister Kalicharan Saraf before attending higher education and human resource conclave.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Prakash Javadekar Rahul Gandhi Rafale deal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former US First Lady Michelle Obama (File | AP)
Michelle Obama says she's 'sick of the chaos' of US politics
Flood waters from hurricane Florence inundate the town of Engelhard, North Carolina. ( Photo | AP)
Florence-hit areas still under threat: Officials
Gallery
Devotees carry the idol of 'Lalbaugcha Raja' for immersion on the 11th day of Ganpati festival in Mumbai, Sept. 23 2018. (Photo | PTI)
On final day of Ganesh festival, devotees across India bid farewell to Lord Ganesha
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw