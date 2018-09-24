Home Nation

Rajya Sabha disqualification case: SC issues notice to Sharad Yadav

A two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Arjan Kumar Sikri and also comprising Justice Ashok Bhushan, issued the notice to Yadav and sought his response within two weeks.

Published: 24th September 2018 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Former Janata Dal (U) president Sharad Yadav (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to veteran political leader Sharad Yadav and sought his response on the Janata Dal (United) petition on his disqualification as a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, a leader of the JD(U), had moved the Supreme Court saying that Yadav's disqualification as a Rajya Sabha member was correct as he had formed a new party.

Singh moved the top court challenging the Delhi High Court's order of September 11 which had refused to entertain the petition while observing that JD-U should argue the case on old facts and not on new facts of Yadav forming a new party.

