RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha rejects 20-20 seat sharing formula BJP, JD(U) are working on for Bihar

By Express News Service

PATNA: Union minister and RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha on Monday rejected the 20-20 seat-sharing formula being worked out for NDA in Bihar by BJP and JD(U). He also attacked the state government over the declining law and order situation.

“I have never played cricket. I have no experience of this sport. So I do not understand 20-20. But I have played quite some gilli-danda,” said the wily Kushwaha in his metaphor-laden rejection of the 20-20 seat-sharing formula for next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

As per the 20-20 formula, which is being likened in Bihar’s political circles to T-20 cricket, BJP would contest 20 of Bihar’s 40 Lok Sabha seats while the rest would be divided between the three allies – JD(U), LJP and RLSP. As per this formula, which some JD(U) leaders claim has been informally agreed upon, JD(U) gets 12 seats, LJP six and RLSP two.

But RLSP, which had contested on three Lok Sabha seats and won all of them in the 2014 polls, is reportedly adamant on getting at least six seats to contest in 2019. The party argues that JD(U), which entered NDA after a four-year gap in July 2017, is being “unduly pampered” by BJP despite it winning just two seats in 2014. The Nitish Kumar-led party had contested on all the 40 seats in Bihar in the 2014 polls.

JD(U), however, has been projecting itself as the “big brother” in NDA in Bihar and demanding that it be given a “respectable number of seats” for the 2019 polls. RLSP sources indicated that unless the party is allotted at least six seats, it may prefer to quit NDA and join the Opposition RJD-led Grand Alliance.

Kushwaha did not give a direct answer on the question of his continuing with NDA. “Wait for a few more days. Everything will be clear shortly,” he said.