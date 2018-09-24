Home Nation

RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha rejects 20-20 seat sharing formula BJP, JD(U) are working on for Bihar

As per the 20-20 formula, BJP would contest 20 of Bihar’s 40 Lok Sabha seats while the rest would be divided between the three allies– JD(U), LJP and RLSP.

Published: 24th September 2018 10:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 10:39 PM   |  A+A-

RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha (Photo: Twitter)

By Express News Service

PATNA: Union minister and RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha on Monday rejected the 20-20 seat-sharing formula being worked out for NDA in Bihar by BJP and JD(U). He also attacked the state government over the declining law and order situation.

“I have never played cricket. I have no experience of this sport. So I do not understand 20-20. But I have played quite some gilli-danda,” said the wily Kushwaha in his metaphor-laden rejection of the 20-20 seat-sharing formula for next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

As per the 20-20 formula, which is being likened in Bihar’s political circles to T-20 cricket, BJP would contest 20 of Bihar’s 40 Lok Sabha seats while the rest would be divided between the three allies – JD(U), LJP and RLSP. As per this formula, which some JD(U) leaders claim has been informally agreed upon, JD(U) gets 12 seats, LJP six and RLSP two.

But RLSP, which had contested on three Lok Sabha seats and won all of them in the 2014 polls, is reportedly adamant on getting at least six seats to contest in 2019. The party argues that JD(U), which entered NDA after a four-year gap in July 2017, is being “unduly pampered” by BJP despite it winning just two seats in 2014. The Nitish Kumar-led party had contested on all the 40 seats in Bihar in the 2014 polls.

JD(U), however, has been projecting itself as the “big brother” in NDA in Bihar and demanding that it be given a “respectable number of seats” for the 2019 polls. RLSP sources indicated that unless the party is allotted at least six seats, it may prefer to quit NDA and join the Opposition RJD-led Grand Alliance.

Kushwaha did not give a direct answer on the question of his continuing with NDA. “Wait for a few more days. Everything will be clear shortly,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Upendra Kushwaha NDA 20 20 seat sharing Bihar elections Bihar alliance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?