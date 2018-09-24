Home Nation

RPF proposes three-year jail for harassing women in trains

If this proposal to amend the Act is approved, the penalty for outraging the modesty of a woman under the Railway Act would be more than that prescribed under the Indian Penal Code.

NEW DELHI:  To protect women passengers in trains, the Railway Protection Act is soon going to have a provision wherein eve-teasing or harassing a woman on board could lead to a jail term of three years for the offender.

If this proposal to amend the Act is approved, the penalty for outraging the modesty of a woman under the Railway Act would be more than that prescribed under the Indian Penal Code, which is a maximum of one-year imprisonment.

With a rise in crimes against women in trains, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has proposed a slew of provisions to be included in the Railway Act which would give them the right to apprehend such accused without the help of the Government Railway Police (GRP).

Early this year, the Railway Ministry in reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha had informed that the number of crimes against women in trains rose by 35 per cent during 2014-2016.

During 2014-2016, 1,607 cases of crimes against women passengers in trains were registered.

The RPF has also proposed a hike in the fine for men travelling in compartments reserved for women from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000. At present, Section 162 deals with cases whereby male passengers can be fined for travelling in a compartment reserved for women.

The railway police has also suggested the inclusion of a provision penalising those committing e-ticketing frauds and has recommended a fine of more than Rs 2 lakh along with a jail term of three years.

Cases of crimes against women passengers in trains

2014: 448

2015: 553

2016: 606

