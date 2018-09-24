Home Nation

Supreme Court refers PIL against female genital mutilation to five-judge constitution bench

A bench comprising CJI Dipak Misra, justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud was hearing a PIL challenging the practice of female genital mutilation of minor girls of Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community

Published: 24th September 2018

A Delhi-based lawyer have filed a case in the Supreme Court seeking a ban on FGM saying the practice was violation of human rights of children and women. (Photo| Nagaraj Gadekal | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Monday referred to a five-judge constitution bench the plea challenging practice of female genital mutilation among Dawoodi Bohra Muslims.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud was hearing a PIL filed by a Delhi-based lawyer challenging the practice of female genital mutilation (FGM) of minor girls of the Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community.

Female genital mutilation is performed "illegally upon girls (between five years and before she attains puberty)" and is against the "UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights of which is India is a signatory", the plea said, adding the practice caused "permanent disfiguration to the body of a girl child".

A group of Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community members had earlier told the apex court that the female circumcision is practised by a few sects of Islam, including the Dawoodi Bohra community, and the validity of this be examined, if at all, by a larger constitution bench.

