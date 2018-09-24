Home Nation

Three militants, soldier killed in anti-infiltration operations at LoC 

Army said two militants were killed in the gun battle which began yesterday after alert troops noticed suspicious movement near the LoC.

Published: 24th September 2018 03:51 PM

Indian Army

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Three militants and a soldier were killed Monday in an ongoing anti-infiltration operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, taking the total number of ultras eliminated in the operation to five.

"Three more terrorists have been killed today as the Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the LoC in Tangdhar sector (in north Kashmir's Kupwara district)," an Army spokesman said.

He said two militants were killed in the gun battle which began yesterday after alert troops noticed suspicious movement near the LoC.

"One gallant soldier has been martyred in the operation," the spokesman said, adding the operation is in progress.

