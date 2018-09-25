Home Nation

Amit Shah attacks Congress on NRC, says process to evict illegal infiltrators won't stop

The Congress is raising issues to deflect the attention from crucial subjects, the BJP chief said, adding that there is no competition to the BJP in respect of development, security and nationalism.

Published: 25th September 2018 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah (File | EPS)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah Tuesday said the process of evicting "illegal infiltrators" from the country will not stop.

Notably, the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) recently published in Assam had identified nearly 40 lakh illegal immigrants.

Referring to the NRC, Shah said, "The process to evict illegal infiltrators will not stop, irrespective of the Congress' opposition."

The Congress is raising issues to deflect the attention from crucial subjects, he said, adding that "there is no competition to the BJP in respect of development, security and nationalism."

He was addressing BJP workers here at the 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' (grand assembly of party workers), being held on the occasion of birth anniversary of RSS ideologue and Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) co-founder Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.

The BJP, the successor party of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, is organising programmes across the country to mark his birth anniversary.

Shah also said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi was "day-dreaming" about his party's victory in Madhya Pradesh, where the Assembly elections are due later this year.

Instead of making such claims, Gandhi should introspect his party's losses in elections in various states after 2014, the senior BJP leader said.

Since 2014, the Congress has been ousted from every state.

The BJP's vote share and number of seats have increased in places where its presence was negligible, Shah said.

"This is Madhya Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi should first think of his party's performance post-2014 and then dare to speak. Nobody can stop him from day-dreaming," he said.

Shah said for the BJP, the issue is not victory in Madhya Pradesh, "but such a massive one that will shake the enemy".

