Assam saw 4,130 rapes, over 15,000 dowry cases in last two years

In all, 161 cases of rape, 457 cases of sexual harassment, 1,544 cases related to dowry and 1,543 cases of abduction took place in Assam's capital town Guwahati.

Published: 25th September 2018 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Besides, 15,741 cases of abduction, 32,248 cases of burglary and 2,438 cases of killing were reported.

By IANS

GUWAHATI: Assam has witnessed 4,130 cases of rape and over 15,000 dowry-related cases ever since the BJP-led government came to power in the state two years ago, according to an official data.

The figures could prove to be an embarrassment to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government since it came to power in 2016 on a slogan of change and had assured to protect the lives and property of the people.

Assam Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Monday said that while 4,130 cases of rape have been reported from across the state in the last two years, a total of 15,470 cases related to dowry have been reported during the period.

Patowary was replying to a question by AGP legislator, Ramendra Narayan Kalita. He was replying on behalf of state Home Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, also Chief Minister of Assam.

"Besides, 15,741 cases of abduction, 32,248 cases of burglary and 2,438 cases of killing were reported (between 2014 and 2016)," he said, adding that 21 deaths related to superstition and witch-hunting have also taken place during the period.

"A total of 56 terrorists belonging to different organisations have been killed by security forces followed by death of seven security personnel and injury to 14 of them due to terrorist attacks during this two years," he added.

In all, 161 cases of rape, 457 cases of sexual harassment, 1,544 cases related to dowry and 1,543 cases of abduction took place in Assam's capital town Guwahati, Patowary informed the House.

