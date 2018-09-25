Caste-based reservation: SC dismisses NSS plea

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the plea by the Nair Service Society (NSS) which contended caste-based reservation undermines Kerala’s social equilibrium.

The Bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra and Justice Vineet Saran gave the petitioners liberty to approach the High Court.

The petitioner had sought a declaration the determination of Backward Class of citizens, for the purpose of Article 16(4) of the Constitution, cannot rest on caste as a factor. According to the NSS, the ‘have-nots’ have become the ‘haves’ over the years in Kerala and hence do not deserve protective discrimination.

Against this backdrop, The NSS petition sought a modification of the present reservation system in the state so as to be in consonance with a harmonious treatment of the right to equal opportunities with adequate representation to all sections.The petition sought the caste-based reservation system to be replaced with class-based reservation.

Will move HC: NSS gen sec

Kottayam: In the wake of the Supreme Court order dismissing the writ petition filed by the Nair Service Society (NSS), NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said the organisation will approach Kerala High Court as per the SC’s directive. Responding to the apex court order, Nair said NSS will continue its fight to ensure social justice by taking the up the case in the High Court. “The SC order is not a setback to NSS in its efforts to bring about a change in the country’s reservation system,” said Nair.