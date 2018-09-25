Home Nation

Caste-based reservation: SC dismisses NSS plea

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the plea by the Nair Service Society (NSS) which contended caste-based reservation undermines Kerala’s social equilibrium.

Published: 25th September 2018 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Image of the Supreme Court used for representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the plea by the Nair Service Society (NSS) which contended caste-based reservation undermines Kerala’s social equilibrium.

The Bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra and Justice Vineet Saran gave the petitioners liberty to approach the High Court.

The petitioner had sought a declaration the determination of Backward Class of citizens, for the purpose of Article 16(4) of the Constitution, cannot rest on caste as a factor. According to the NSS, the ‘have-nots’ have become the ‘haves’ over the years in Kerala and hence do not deserve protective discrimination. 

Against this backdrop, The NSS petition sought a modification of the present reservation system in the state so as to be in consonance with a harmonious treatment of the right to equal opportunities with adequate representation to all sections.The petition sought the caste-based reservation system to be replaced with class-based reservation.

Will move HC: NSS gen sec

Kottayam: In the wake of the Supreme Court order dismissing the writ petition filed by the Nair Service Society (NSS), NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said the organisation will approach Kerala High Court as per the SC’s directive.  Responding to the apex court order, Nair said NSS will continue its fight to ensure social justice by taking the up the case in the High Court. “The SC order is not a setback to NSS in its efforts to bring about a change in the country’s reservation system,” said Nair.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Supreme Court Nair Service Society

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?