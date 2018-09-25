Jharkhand: Three-year-old girl dies after being raped by a 20-year-old man

By Express News Service

RANCHI: A 3-year-old girl died after being raped by a 20-year-old man, allegedly calling her inside his house to give her a chocolate at Kolhutoli village in Gumla district of Jharkhand on Sunday evening.

Police said that the man Bandhna Oraon, who happens to be of same village, has been absconding while the body of the girl has been sent for post mortem and other medical tests. "We were informed late in the night on Sunday that a 3 three year girl was raped by one of his neighbor Bandhana Oraon in the village allegedly by calling her inside his house to give her a chocolate during which she died," said Gumla SP Anshuman Kumar. The man has been absconding for which intensive search has been launched to nab him after lodging a case against him after taking statement of her family members, he added.

"Though, no external injury has been found on her body, we are trying to find out the reasons of death; whether she died of rape or was killed after being raped by the man," said the SP. But investigation in the case indicates clearly that the girl was raped, he added.

According to villagers, they were alerted after the girl shouted loudly following which several people gathered around the house of the accused person and tried to enter the house, but Oraon managed to escape from the place. The police was informed late in the night on Sunday following which they took the body into their possession and sent it to Sadar Hospital for postmortem and other medical examinations. The SP said that villagers also tried to find out the accused person but failed to trace him out.