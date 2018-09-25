Home Nation

Medical student thrashed, abused by Meerut cops for choosing a Muslim friend

The video, which has been circulated widely online, shows a female constable repeatedly striking the young student, who local media report is Hindu.

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While it is common for Right-wing organisations to indulge in moral policing, it’s not so commonplace for government servants to do so. However, policemen in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district took it upon themselves to teach a girl in an interfaith relationship a lesson, two days ago.

The video of the incident that went viral on the social media on Tuesday, shows the cops with the girl in a PCR Van, abusing the medical student in the most foul language about her relationship with a man from the minority community and the women police personnel sitting beside her on the back seat thrashing her continuously.

The girl, after being harassed and assaulted by the cops, was detained at the police station on 'no' charges and was let off in the evening only after her parents arrived.

The shocking video that was circulated widely on the social media and earned UP Police a lot of flack, forced the police top brass to take cognizance of the matter.

Senior officials alerted the Meerut Police about the incident and asked it to act against the four erring cops. Subsequently, all four, including Head Constable Salek Chand, Constable Neetu Singh and Constable Priyanka were suspended and a report regarding Home Guard Sainserpal was sent to District Commandant Home Guard. All the suspended cops were deployed at police station Medical Meerut area.

Speaking on the incident, ADG, Meerut zone, Prashant Kumar said that district police authorities would not tolerate such deplorable behaviour of the cops, hence all four cops, including the woman constable and Home Guard, were suspended.

