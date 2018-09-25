Home Nation

Plea in SC challenging ordinance to make instant triple talaq penal offence

Instant triple talaq, also known as talaq-e-biddat, is an instant divorce whereby a Muslim man can legally divorce his wife by pronouncing 'talaq' three times in one go.

Published: 25th September 2018 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (Photo| Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A plea challenging the constitutional validity of the provisions of a recent ordinance that makes the practice of instant 'triple talaq' a punishable offence, was filed in the Supreme Court Tuesday.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance was notified on September 19, hours after the Union Cabinet had cleared it.

Instant triple talaq, also known as talaq-e-biddat, is an instant divorce whereby a Muslim man can legally divorce his wife by pronouncing 'talaq' three times in one go.

Under the proposed ordinance, instant triple talaq has been declared illegal and void and will attract a jail term of three years for the husband.

Seeking to allay fears that the proposed law could be misused, the government has included certain safeguards, such as adding a provision of bail for the accused before trial.

Kerala-based Muslim organisation Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama in its plea filed in the top court said the Ordinance promulgated by the Centre was "arbitrary and discriminatory" and violative of Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the Constitution and should be struck down.

"The Ordinance has introduced penal legislation, specific to a class of persons based on religious identity.

It is causative of grave public mischief, which, if unchecked, may lead to polarization and disharmony in society.

Further, adjudication of the legality of the Ordinance by a plurality of High Courts under Article 226 would mean multiplicity of litigation over the same cause of action," the plea, filed through advocate Zulfiker Ali P S, said.

The petition said that Article 123 enables the promulgation of ordinances only in instances requiring "immediate action" and the "absence of emergent reasons" negates any invocation of the provision in the given circumstances.

"Despite the Central Government having had ample opportunity to abolish the practice before the judgment in Shayara Bano, if not for 1400 years, at least the 67 years of the existence of the Constitution preceding Shayara Bano, the government chose to await the adjudication in Shayara Bano case.

"Once there was declaration made by this Court under Article 141 in Shayara Bano, there was no surviving action, let alone "immediate action" warranted to reiteratively abolish the practice and penalise Triple Talaq by way of an Ordinance under Article 123.

Hence the promulgation of impugned Ordinance is against the spirit of Article 123 and a fraud on the Constitution," the plea alleged.

The petition claimed that the Ordinance would lead to "polarization and disharmony in society", as it applies to a specific class of people based on religious identity.

"The Ordinance has introduced penal legislation, specific to a class of persons based on religious identity.

It is causative of grave public mischief, which, if unchecked, may lead to polarisation and disharmony in society," the plea said.

The proposed law would only be applicable on instant triple talaq or 'talaq-e-biddat' and would give power to the victim to approach a magistrate seeking "subsistence allowance" for herself and minor children A woman can also seek the custody of her minor children from the magistrate who will take a final call on the issue.

In a landmark verdict, the apex court on August 22 last year had put the curtains down on a 1,400-year-old practice of 'triple talaq' among Muslims and set it aside on several grounds including that it was against the basic tenets of the Holy Quran and violated the Islamic law Shariat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Triple Talaq Supreme Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh