PM Modi attacks Congress, says Grand Old Party begging for alliance partners

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Congress is indulging in mud-slinging against the government because it finds it easier than debating issues like development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday, in an apparent reference to allegations on the Rafale fighter deal.

Addressing a rally here in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, he also said that the Congress was looking for support outside the country after failing to firm up a formidable coalition within India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being garlanded during BJP 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' in Bhopal Tuesday Sept 25 2018. | PTI

He was apparently referring to a tweet by former Pakistan Interior Minister Rehman Malik who had said that Rahul Gandhi will be next PM of India if he follows `Jet Gate` (Rafale deal) properly".

Modi said "arrogance" has reduced the Congress party from 440 seats in the Lok Sabha to 44 seats, despite which it was not ready to introspect or correct itself.

"What a condition the 125-year-old Congress been reduced to! Nothing remains in the Congress. You need to look for the Congress party with a microscope now," he said at the rally which was also addressed by BJP chief Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Mocking the Congress, Modi said the party has been reduced to such a condition that it is "begging" with small parties for alliances.

He went on to add, "Even if they get allies, the coalition will not be successful. So, they (Congress) are looking for support from outside India. Now, will people sitting outside the country decide who will become prime minister in India?" He said the Congress has "lost its balance after losing power".

Apparently referring to the charges of corruption being levelled by the Congress in the Rafale fighter deal, the prime minister said, "They (Congress) are indulging in mud-slinging because they find it easier."

He said the Congress had indulged in "mud-slinging" earlier too.

"But I want to tell them, the more you throw mud at us, the more the lotus (BJP's symbol) will bloom," he added.

Modi said the Congress' attempts to defame him in the last two decades haven't worked.

"Ever since I came into politics in 2001, you (Congress) have used all your strength to hurl abuses at me. There would not be a single abuse left in the dictionary now. However, the more mud you threw, the more the lotus bloomed," he said.

"I urge you (Congress) to come and oppose, debate and discuss on topics of development. However, they will not do this, as they find it easier to indulge in mud-slinging. But the more mud you throw, the more the lotus will bloom," Modi said.

He said the "Congress has become a burden on the country today" and "it is the responsibility of BJP workers in a democracy to save the country from it."

At the rally seen as launch of poll campaign, the prime minister said vote-bank politics has destroyed the society like "termites" and "it is our special responsibility to rid the country of vote-bank politics."

Targeting the Congress, Modi said, "these are the people who used a section of society to win elections, never caring to work for the welfare of others but only trying to save their chair. This sin of dividing the country is one major reason of its destruction."

Referring to the practice of triple talaq, he said it is not acceptable even in Islamic countries.

"Even the party headed by a woman is not concerned about our Muslim sisters. This is the deformed face of vote-bank politics," Modi said attacking the Congress.

"It is the responsibility of BJP workers to protect the country from the vote-bank politics which has destroyed the country in the past 70 years," he said.

Modi said his government believes in social justice for all and that its 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' (cooperation of all, development of all) campaign is not just a slogan.

He said the opposition parties had formed the "Maha- gathbandhan" (grand alliance) out of fear of losing the polls.

"Due to fear of defeat, Congress is begging for the alliance with small parties," he said.

He said the Congress "arrogance" makes its leaders believe that ruling the country is their right.

The Congress is "unable to accept that a 'chai wala' (tea vendor) or the son of a poor mother like Shivraj and (Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister) Yogi (Adityanath) could attain the chair of power."

Modi said when the UPA was in power at the Centre, it held grudges against not only the BJP-ruled governments in other states but also with its people.

"They created obstacles in every works of BJP governments. They did not care if money, schemes were left hanging but only wanted no works to be completed only then the BJP governments would be ousted by people. Time has now come to teach them a lesson," he said.