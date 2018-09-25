Home Nation

Rafale deal: PM Modi attacks Congress, says Grand Old Party begging for alliance partners

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, Modi said Congress was indulging in mud-slinging against the government because it finds it easier than debating on issues like development.

Published: 25th September 2018 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi and Amit Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President Amit Shah wave at their supporters during BJP 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' in Bhopal Tuesday Sept 25 2018. ( Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Congress is indulging in mud-slinging against the government because it finds it easier than debating on issues like development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday, in an apparent reference to allegations on the Rafale fighter deal.

Addressing a rally here, he mocked Congress, saying the 125-year-old party has been reduced to such a condition that it is "begging" with small parties for alliances.

He said even if the Congress gets allies, the coalition will not be successful.

Modi said his government believes in social justice for all and that its 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' (cooperation of all, development of all) campaign is not just a slogan.

He expressed confidence that the BJP would emerge victorious in the upcoming Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh as well as in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

"They (Congress) are indulging in mud-slinging because they find it easier. They have indulged in mud-slinging earlier too. But I want to tell them, the more you throw mud at us, the more the lotus (BJP's symbol) will bloom," Modi said.

He was apparently referring to the charges of corruption being levelled by the Congress in the Rafale fighter deal.

Modi said the opposition party, instead of indulging in mud-slinging, should engage in a debate on issues like development which "they do not dare to".

Addressing the rally where BJP chief Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were also present, the prime minister said the opposition parties had formed the "Maha-gathbandhan" (grand alliance) out of fear of losing the polls.

"Congress has become a burden on the country today. It is the responsibility of BJP workers in democracy to save the country from it," he said.

