Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi accuses Centre of neglecting Amethi's development

Rahul Gandhi accused the present NDA dispensation of not only neglecting his parliamentary constituency Amethi but also the state as a whole.

Published: 25th September 2018 10:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 10:53 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Presenting an account of development projects undertaken by the previous UPA government, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi accused the present NDA dispensation of not only neglecting his parliamentary constituency Amethi but also the state as a whole.

The Congress president was addressing a gathering after launching a number of projects under his MPLAD Fund in the concluding leg of his two-day visit to Amethi on Tuesday.

With Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and possibly Telangana, just a few months away, the two-day visit undertaken by the Congress chief might be the last opportunity to connect with the people of his constituency. The campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls is also expected to begin early.

"Nothing has progressed or even moved under the present BJP regimes both at the Centre and state," said Rahul Gandhi. He attacked the present government saying that it had failed to add to the existing infrastructure in the country. "Forget national highways, even a drain of the national highway could not be constructed under Narendra Modi's government," he asserted.

At a meeting of the project monitoring committee, the Congress president claimed that a Central School sanctioned for Amethi during the UPA regime is still hanging fire. He promised to upgrade primary health centres in the area to a community health centre to spruce up the medical facilities to people of Amethi and adjoining areas.

Taking a jibe at finance minister Arun Jaitley, Gandhi said that he allowed Vijay Mallya to flee the country with Rs 9,000 crore. To cover up such losses, he put the countrymen through the rigours of demonetisation and GST and imposed taxes. He further claimed that to benefit a few like Mallya, Anil Ambani, Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi, this government made the common man suffer.

Promising development of Amethi at a much faster rate if his government was formed at the Centre, he appealed to the gathering to uproot the present BJP government. "You have to remove the BJP-RSS government and a Congress government has to be formed at the Centre, UP and in Amethi once again," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Amethi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh