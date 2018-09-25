Rahul Gandhi accuses Centre of neglecting Amethi's development

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Presenting an account of development projects undertaken by the previous UPA government, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi accused the present NDA dispensation of not only neglecting his parliamentary constituency Amethi but also the state as a whole.

The Congress president was addressing a gathering after launching a number of projects under his MPLAD Fund in the concluding leg of his two-day visit to Amethi on Tuesday.

With Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and possibly Telangana, just a few months away, the two-day visit undertaken by the Congress chief might be the last opportunity to connect with the people of his constituency. The campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls is also expected to begin early.

"Nothing has progressed or even moved under the present BJP regimes both at the Centre and state," said Rahul Gandhi. He attacked the present government saying that it had failed to add to the existing infrastructure in the country. "Forget national highways, even a drain of the national highway could not be constructed under Narendra Modi's government," he asserted.

At a meeting of the project monitoring committee, the Congress president claimed that a Central School sanctioned for Amethi during the UPA regime is still hanging fire. He promised to upgrade primary health centres in the area to a community health centre to spruce up the medical facilities to people of Amethi and adjoining areas.

Taking a jibe at finance minister Arun Jaitley, Gandhi said that he allowed Vijay Mallya to flee the country with Rs 9,000 crore. To cover up such losses, he put the countrymen through the rigours of demonetisation and GST and imposed taxes. He further claimed that to benefit a few like Mallya, Anil Ambani, Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi, this government made the common man suffer.

Promising development of Amethi at a much faster rate if his government was formed at the Centre, he appealed to the gathering to uproot the present BJP government. "You have to remove the BJP-RSS government and a Congress government has to be formed at the Centre, UP and in Amethi once again," he added.