SC constitutes committee to look into jail reforms

The Supreme court on August 27 had reserved its order on the issue of constituting a committee to deal with issues pertaining to jails and suggest reforms for prisons across the country.

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Tuesday constituted a three-member committee headed by its former judge Justice Amitava Roy to look into the aspect of jail reforms across the country and suggest measures to deal with them.

A bench headed by Justice M B Lokur said the panel will look into the issues including over-crowding in prisons.

The committee will also look into the various issues concerning women prisoners. The bench was hearing a matter relating to inhuman conditions in 1,382 prisons across India.

It had earlier said that a committee should be set up to look into the issue on a day-to-day basis and suggest measures to tackle the problems since it includes the issue of human rights of prisoners in jails.

