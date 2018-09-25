Home Nation

Sheena Bora murder case accused Indrani Mukerjea taken to JJ Hospital in Mumbai

Mukerjea, 46, was brought to the state-run hospital in central Mumbai around 7. 20 PM, after she complained of headache, double vision and restlessness, according to the doctor.

Published: 25th September 2018 12:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 12:34 AM   |  A+A-

Sheena Bora Murder case accused Indrani Mukerjea. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, was taken to JJ Hospital from the Byculla jail here Monday, after she complained of restlessness, a doctor said.

Mukerjea, 46, was brought to the state-run hospital in central Mumbai around 7. 20 PM, after she complained of headache, double vision and restlessness, according to the doctor.

"She is the known case of hypertension andcervical spondylitis. Mukerjea's clinical evaluation and investigation is going on," he added.

Mukerjea, a former media executive, was briefly admitted to J J Hospital for the treatment of suspected drug overdose in April this year.

She is accused of killing her daughter Sheena (24) with the help of others in a car in April 2012.

According to the CBI, financial dispute was one of the reasons behind the killing.

The murder came to light in August 2015 after Mukerjea's then driver, Shyamvar Rai, arrested by police for possessing a firearm, disclosed it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indrani Mukerjea Sheena Bora murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?