Supreme Court judgment on criminalisation of politics welcome: Government

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court order urging Parliament to cure the malignancy of criminalisation of politics is a welcome move, but issues like politically motivated cases have to be considered, a senior government functionary said Tuesday.

Reacting to the apex court verdict leaving it to Parliament to bring in a law in this regard, the functionary said that the government will study the order in detail and decide the next course of action.

He pointed out that several of the directions given by the top court have already been implemented, including filing of affidavits by candidates giving details of criminal cases against them.

"There are several issues involved, including politically motivated cases against politicians. The government will study the verdict in detail, but the reaction would come from the party (BJP)," he said when asked about the government's response.

He said the verdict is welcome as it seeks to cleanse the polity of criminal elements.

The apex court on Tuesday left it to Parliament to "cure the malignancy" of criminalisation of politics by making a law to ensure that persons facing serious criminal cases do not enter the political arena as the "polluted stream of politics" needs to be cleansed.

Holding that criminalisation of politics is an "extremely disastrous and lamentable situation", the apex court said this "unsettlingly increasing trend" in the country has the propensity to "send shivers down the spine of a constitutional democracy".