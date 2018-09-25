Home Nation

Supreme Court judgment on criminalisation of politics welcome: Government

An official pointed out that several of the top court's directions have already been implemented, including filing of affidavits by candidates giving details of criminal cases against them. 

Published: 25th September 2018 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

court, order, hammer, high court

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court order urging Parliament to cure the malignancy of criminalisation of politics is a welcome move, but issues like politically motivated cases have to be considered, a senior government functionary said Tuesday.

Reacting to the apex court verdict leaving it to Parliament to bring in a law in this regard, the functionary said that the government will study the order in detail and decide the next course of action.

He pointed out that several of the directions given by the top court have already been implemented, including filing of affidavits by candidates giving details of criminal cases against them.

"There are several issues involved, including politically motivated cases against politicians. The government will study the verdict in detail, but the reaction would come from the party (BJP)," he said when asked about the government's response.

He said the verdict is welcome as it seeks to cleanse the polity of criminal elements.

The apex court on Tuesday left it to Parliament to "cure the malignancy" of criminalisation of politics by making a law to ensure that persons facing serious criminal cases do not enter the political arena as the "polluted stream of politics" needs to be cleansed.

Holding that criminalisation of politics is an "extremely disastrous and lamentable situation", the apex court said this "unsettlingly increasing trend" in the country has the propensity to "send shivers down the spine of a constitutional democracy".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Supreme Court Criminal Politicians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Navy commander Abhilash Tomy
Injured Indian Navy commander Abhilash Tomy rescued after 3 day-ordeal
Cricket is a captain's game, coach must take back seat: Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh