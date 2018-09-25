Home Nation

Two militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Bomai area of Sopore town this morning following information about the presence of militants in the area, an army official said.

Indian army soldiers arrive at the site of a gun battle with suspected militants at Kakriyal village, in Jhajjar Kotli, 35 kilometers from Jammu, India, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. | (File | AP)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two unidentified militants were Tuesday killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, an Army official said.

The official said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on security forces.

"In retaliatory action, two militants have been killed so far," the official said, adding that search operation was underway.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras is being ascertained, he said.

