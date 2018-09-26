Aadhaar judgement a partial success, 'devil in details' say petitioners

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Aadhaar judgement has evoked mixed reactions among the petitioners, who had appealed the court to scrap the controversial scheme.

Expressing satisfaction over some of the directions by the Supreme Court regarding the case, they are also contemplating to file a curative petition over some aspects of the judgement. Speaking to TNIE, Col (retd) Matthew Thomas called the judgement a 'partial success'. "We should think of measures to get rid of it permanently," he said.

There has been a confusion regarding privacy laws and the use of biometrics. It is essential to highlight the flaws in the biometric system, if the court has to scrap the scheme, he said. "After going through the judgement, we will consider filing a curative petition seeking scrapping of the scheme," he said.

Maj Gen (retd) Sudheer Vombatkere said that the judgement was a 'fine balancing act' between the demand to scrap the scheme and to stipulate regulations for the scheme. "However, the devil is in the details," he said, noting that there has been no clarity regarding opting out of Aadhaar, or regarding Aadhaar numbers already seeded to bank accounts. There are directions that enrolment agencies should delete data collected by them in six months, while there are no details on who will be the monitoring agency.

"What of the biometric Aadhaar data already seeded to bank accounts? How can one opt out of Aadhaar if he does not want to avail any subsidised benefits? These are the questions that remain to be answered," he added.