AIMIM MLA Waris Pathan​ apologises for chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'

The MLA tendered an apology reportedly after receiving flak from the party.

Published: 26th September 2018 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

AIMIM MLA Waris Pathan (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Waris Pathan apologised for chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' at a pandal in Mumbai's Byculla recently.

Pathan released a video and sought forgiveness for using certain words.

"Yes, I accept my mistake. Won't do it again. I am also a human and as human beings, we all commit mistakes. Even I did and I regret it. I know Allah will forgive me and so will you all," he said.

While visiting a Ganesh pandal in his constituency, Pathan had chanted 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'. As per reports, soon after the video of the MLA's visit to the pandal emerged, his party disapproved of it, forcing Pathan to tender an apology. 

