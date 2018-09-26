Big Aadhaar verdict: Here is what it changes

By Online MI

With the Supreme Court upholding the validity of Aadhaar, the following institutions/organisations, which were earlier demanding the biometric cards, will cease to do so as the top court order refrains them from asking you Aadhaar details.

The entities which now can't demand Aadhaar now are:

Telecom firms

Educational institutes

Banks & other financial institutions

Corporates houses private persons

The development comes as the five-bench Constitutional bench has struck down Section 33(2) of the Aadhaar Act (that allows UIDAI to share data only with officers with the rank of Joint Secretary to the Government of India and above in the interest of national security) and Section 57 that allows private entities to use Aadhaar for verification purpose.