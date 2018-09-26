Home Nation

Big Aadhaar verdict: Here is what it changes

The development comes as the five-bench Constitutional bench strikes down Section 33(2) &Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act

Published: 26th September 2018 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

The top court order refrainsTelecom firms from asking you Aadhaar details (File image)

By Online MI

With the Supreme Court upholding the validity of Aadhaar, the following institutions/organisations, which were earlier demanding the biometric cards, will cease to do so as the top court order refrains them from asking you Aadhaar details.

The entities which now can't demand Aadhaar now are:

  • Telecom firms
  • Educational institutes
  • Banks & other financial institutions
  • Corporates houses private persons

The development comes as the five-bench Constitutional bench has struck down Section 33(2) of the Aadhaar Act (that allows UIDAI to share data only with officers with the rank of Joint Secretary to the Government of India and above in the interest of national security) and Section 57 that allows private entities to use Aadhaar for verification purpose.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aadhaar Act aadhaar case Aadhaar card Aadhaar details

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh