Home Nation

BJP indulging in baseless political witch-hunt against me for four years: Robert Vadra

The ruling party rakes up his name every time it is cornered and this time it stands exposed on the Rafale issue, Vadra said, describing the situation as a wholesale farce.

Published: 26th September 2018 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Robert Vadra

Congress president Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra Wednesday broke his silence on the charges of corruption levelled against him by the BJP and said the ruling party had been indulging in a "baseless political witch-hunt" against him for the last four years.

The ruling party rakes up his name every time it is cornered and this time it stands exposed on the Rafale issue, he said, describing the situation as a "wholesale farce".

"Having all the agencies under their beck and call. No one knows better than the present government and the BJP that they have indulged in a baseless political witch hunt against me for the last 4 years.

"Instead they should man up with their 56' chests and tell the nation the truth about the RAFALE deal, rather than hiding behind a bunch of lies that the people are fed up of hearing them repeat," Vadra said in a statement.

He said in a Facebook post that he was amazed in the beginning.

However, it has now become a "wholesale farce" that the BJP rakes up his name every time it is cornered on the falling rupee, soaring oil prices or the latest on the Rafale issue on which it has been "totally exposed", he added.

The BJP dragged the Gandhi family into the intensifying political row over the fighter aircraft deal, with Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat alleging that the UPA government had called off the multi-billion dollar deal after a private company linked to Vadra was not chosen as a broker.

The Rafale controversy took a new turn last week after Francois Hollande, who was French president when the Rs 58,000 crore deal was announced, was quoted as saying by French publication Mediapart that France was given "no choice" on selection of the Indian partner for Dassault and the Indian government proposed the name of Reliance as offset partner for the French aerospace giant.

Modi had announced the procurement of 36 Rafale fighters after holding talks with Hollande on April 10, 2015, in Paris.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Robert Vadra BJP Congress Rafale Deal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours