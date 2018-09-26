Home Nation

BJP terms Bengal Bandh complete success, calls it off two hours earlier

The party had called the 12-hour shutdown from 6 am to protest against the killing of two students in a clash over the appointment of Urdu teachers at Islampur area in North Dinajpur district.

BJP activists hold a protest rally during 'Bangla Bandh' strike against the State Government in Kolkata Wednesday Sept 26 2018. | PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal unit of the BJP Wednesday termed its shutdown in the state as a "complete success" and called it off two hours ahead of the scheduled time.

The party had called the 12-hour shutdown from 6 am to protest against the killing of two students in a clash over the appointment of Urdu teachers at Islampur area in North Dinajpur district on September 20.

"As the bandh has been successful, so we have decided to call it off two hours ahead of the scheduled time," BJP state president Dilip Ghosh told reporters.

The shutdown was a "complete success" as the people have willing participated and supported it as it was called for genuine reasons, he said.

"The visuals that we have seen and the reports that we have received from the districts prove that the shutdown was a success," Ghosh added.

In some places, members of the ruling TMC tried to foment trouble and had put the blame on innocent BJP workers, he claimed.

