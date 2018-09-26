Home Nation

Court orders notice against Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in murder case

The case pertains to the killing of a security officer of a then Samajwadi Party (SP) leader from Gorakhpur in the melee of a protest in 1999.

Published: 26th September 2018 12:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 12:59 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo |PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a jolt to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, a sessions court in Maharajganj has directed that a notice should be issued to the BJP leader in a 19-year-old murder case.

The case pertains to the killing of a security officer of a then Samajwadi Party (SP) leader from Gorakhpur in the melee of a protest in 1999.

The development has come as a big embarrassment not just for the Uttar Pradesh chief minister but also for the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

As per the details, former SP leader Talat Azia's Personal Security Officer (PSO) Satya Prakash Yadav was killed during a protest in Maharajganj district. It was alleged that a group, led by the then Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath, had opened fire during a 'jail bharo' agitation by the SP leaders. The incident took place on February 10, 1999.

Azia had approached the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court and filed a review petition when the initial plea was rejected by a sessions court in March for lack of evidence. Subsequently, the High Court had directed the sessions court to reopen trial in the case.

Now, in the latest development, the District Sessions Court in Maharajganj directed that a notice be issued to Adityanath and others for further trial in the case. The CM has a week's time to respond to the notice.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath murder case Court notice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh