Get sleepless nights when a soldier is martyred: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh​

This comes after Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Narender Singh was brutally killed by Pakistani forces earlier this month.

Published: 26th September 2018 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File | EPS)

By ANI

 

LUCKNOW: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that he gets sleepless nights whenever a soldier is martyred.

"Recently a BSF Jawan was martyred in firing by Pakistan. People may not know but whenever such incident happens we get sleepless nights. Our jawans are the country's pride," he said while addressing a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers programme here on Tuesday.

This comes after Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Narender Singh was brutally killed by Pakistani forces earlier this month.

The body of the BSF Head Constable, who went missing after an unprovoked firing by Pakistan in Jammu's Ramgarh sector on September 18, was found with multiple bullet injuries on his torso, even on his neck, on Wednesday.

His son had also sought assistance from the Home Minister and concerned authorities. 

