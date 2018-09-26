Home Nation

Girls banned from wearing skirts, jeans at Government Medical College of Amritsar

Boys have also been asked to wear formal trousers instead of jeans, according to a circular issued by college Principal Sujata Sharma.

By PTI

AMRITSAR: The Government Medical College (GMC) of Amritsar has banned girls from wearing skirts, t-shirts, jeans and shorts in the college premises.

The head of the department has been asked to ensure that the dress code is followed by all the students, it said.

The new dress code will come into effect from October 1.

A group of students, led by their leader Mansimrat Singh, Wednesday met the college principal, requesting her to withdraw the circular.

However, Sharma declined to withdraw it, the students said.

