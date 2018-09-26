Here are seven interesting stories on Aadhaar controversies

By Online Desk

The Supreme Court on Wednesday will be announcing its judgment on the constitutional validity of Adhaar, the national identity card project the government which has been a subject of controversy ever since the time it was brought up and made mandatory.

A five-judge Constitution Bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A K Sikri, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan had reserved its verdict on May 11 after hearing the arguments for 38 days starting January 17.

The challenges against Aadhaar had begun even before the Aadhaar law came into existence in 2016. So far, the Centre has issued 139 notifications, practically touching every aspect of a citizen’s day-to-day life, making Aadhaar mandatory for various services and benefits.

Here are a few interesting stories covered by The New Indian Express since the birth of Aadhaar: