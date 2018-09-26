Home Nation

National Museum to host month-long exhibition on India, Uzbekistan

The exhibition will showcase original artifacts from the National Museum collection which include coins from the royal mints of Kushans.

Published: 26th September 2018 12:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 12:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Museum in the National Capital is hosting a month-long exhibition on "India-Uzbekistan: Dialogues of Culture" on Tuesday. The exhibition was dedicated to the state visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbegistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The exhibition explores the shared link in the histories of Uzbekistan and India. It will explore the deep oral traditions that coexisted with the written word, and also promote and encourage the use of manuscripts for academic and research purposes. It will also aim to foster a dynamic exchange with academic, technical and professional partners on management of cultural artefacts and their conservation and preservation.

The exhibition which will showcase original artifacts from the National Museum collection which include coins from the royal mints of Kushans, including coins depicting portraits of Kanishka, Huvishka , sculptures from the Kushan period, manuscripts including miniature paintings from Baburnama, manuscripts of the Holy Quran, Timurnamah, Bukharisharif, Bayaz and Tuzk-i-Jahangiri.

The other highlights of the exhibition include unique facsimiles of famous manuscripts and paintings like the Kattalangar Quran, Diwan by Sultan Hussein Baikara, and portraits of Amir Tumur, and Jahangir among others. The exhibition will also shoecase the already published albums of the project "Cultural legacy of Uzbekistan in the world's collections" and volumes from the series "Architectural Epigraphy of Uzbekistan". Exhibitions like this one would go a long way in strengthening bilateral ties, said Arun Goel, secretary, Ministry of Culture.



