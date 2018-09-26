Newborn dies after falling from operation table

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: A newborn died after falling from an operation table in a government hospital in Faizabad on Tuesday as the doctors and nurses on duty in the labour room did not attended to the mother and the child.

The father lodged a police complaint, and all that the hospital administration did was to cut a day’s salary of the erring staff.

The baby’s father, Bhanu Pratap Shukla, alleged in his complaint to the police that the doctors and nurses demanded money for the delivery, which he could not pay, so his wife and the newborn were neglected by the staff.